3rd annual Two Spirit Powwow brings indigenous LGBTQ+ community together

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Indian Center is hosting the 3rd annual Two-Spirit Powwow on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at South Mountain Community College South Lawn.

Two-spirit people are individuals who have traits of both men and women and are considered their own distinct, alternative gender as opposed to male or female. The event’s festivities will include a dancer and dump group contest powwow as well as fun for the whole family. There will also be an Indigenous market, food trucks, booths, and free STI testing for anyone interested.

Celebrations will continue on the lawn until 6 p.m. Saturday night. Parking and admission is free! Click here for more information about the Phoenix Indian Center.

