3rd annual Two Spirit Powwow brings indigenous LGBTQ+ community together

FILE--In this April 28, 2017 file photo, dancers take part in the grand entry to the Gathering...
FILE--In this April 28, 2017 file photo, dancers take part in the grand entry to the Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque, N.M. The Gathering of Nations, one of the world's largest gatherings of indigenous people, is set to begin Friday, April 27, 2018 in Albuquerque, drawing around 3,000 dancers from hundreds of tribes in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and generally pulling in about 80,000 visitors with dances, drum contests and various competitions. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, file)(Russell Contreras | AP)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Indian Center is hosting the 3rd annual Two-Spirit Powwow on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at South Mountain Community College South Lawn.

Two-spirit people are individuals who have traits of both men and women and are considered their own distinct, alternative gender as opposed to male or female. The event’s festivities will include a dancer and dump group contest powwow as well as fun for the whole family. There will also be an Indigenous market, food trucks, booths, and free STI testing for anyone interested.

Celebrations will continue on the lawn until 6 p.m. Saturday night. Parking and admission is free! Click here for more information about the Phoenix Indian Center.

