110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

25 high schoolers surprised with full-ride scholarship to Grand Canyon University

Parents and students didn't know they would be surprised with full-ride scholarships.
Parents and students didn't know they would be surprised with full-ride scholarships.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A group of high school seniors got an emotional surprise at Grand Canyon University on Friday evening. Twenty-five students and their families attended a meeting, not knowing that the school was surprising them with full-ride scholarships.

Parents were first asked what it would mean for their kids to receive a scholarship. One mother said it would be significant for her family, saying she didn’t have the needs to pay for schooling and it would help her daughter. “Obviously, it would be a great opportunity for her to go to college without having to pay anything, without going into debt. But I think it means even more that it’s pay off for the amount of work she’s already put in. Those four years that you’re working so hard, this is what it’s for,” said another mother.

“How does it feel to be the official recipient of an SIS (Students Inspiring Students) scholarship?” a GCU spokesperson then said as the crowd erupted into cheers and clapping. Parents and kids were emotional, as many shared hugs and kisses, and some began crying with joy. Cinthia Monge, a program manager with SIS, says the scholarship covers tuition in full for up to four years. “This opportunity facilitates the finances and lessens the burden of attending a college experience. They’ll be able to complete their program of study without having to worry about the balance due,” she explained.

Alexandra Martinez-Varelas, a senior at Washington High School, was among the 25 recipients. “I’m really, really excited, especially because me and my family can’t really afford tuition and fees, so it’s really helpful. It just made me realize that education is really important to me and my family, and you can get a lot done with education,” she said. Martinez-Varelas plans to study exercise science specializing in sports performance and hopes to become an athletic trainer.

In the past eight years, the university has awarded 650 full-ride scholarships to students in need of financial assistance.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King

Latest News

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 at milepost 186, near Higley road.
Deadly crash closes westbound lanes of US 60 in Mesa
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Phoenix-area homeowners concerned over invasive "stinknet" weed
Kris Mayes says SCOTUS ruling is 'double protection' for abortion pill in Arizona
During the prom, Leslie talked around, took selfies with others, and enjoyed watching people...
Maricopa woman hosts senior prom for father with Alzheimer’s