25 high schoolers surprised with full-ride scholarship to Grand Canyon University

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A group of high school seniors got an emotional surprise at Grand Canyon University on Friday evening. Twenty-five students and their families attended a meeting, not knowing that the school was surprising them with full-ride scholarships.

Parents were first asked what it would mean for their kids to receive a scholarship. One mother said it would be significant for her family, saying she didn’t have the needs to pay for schooling and it would help her daughter. “Obviously, it would be a great opportunity for her to go to college without having to pay anything, without going into debt. But I think it means even more that it’s pay off for the amount of work she’s already put in. Those four years that you’re working so hard, this is what it’s for,” said another mother.

“How does it feel to be the official recipient of an SIS (Students Inspiring Students) scholarship?” a GCU spokesperson then said as the crowd erupted into cheers and clapping. Parents and kids were emotional, as many shared hugs and kisses, and some began crying with joy. Cinthia Monge, a program manager with SIS, says the scholarship covers tuition in full for up to four years. “This opportunity facilitates the finances and lessens the burden of attending a college experience. They’ll be able to complete their program of study without having to worry about the balance due,” she explained.

Alexandra Martinez-Varelas, a senior at Washington High School, was among the 25 recipients. “I’m really, really excited, especially because me and my family can’t really afford tuition and fees, so it’s really helpful. It just made me realize that education is really important to me and my family, and you can get a lot done with education,” she said. Martinez-Varelas plans to study exercise science specializing in sports performance and hopes to become an athletic trainer.

In the past eight years, the university has awarded 650 full-ride scholarships to students in need of financial assistance.

