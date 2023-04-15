110 ° Day Contest
2 teen girls dead, 3 hurt after car crashes into 2 electric poles in Kingman

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Kingman Avenue, just off Route 66.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Kingman Avenue, just off Route 66.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two teen girls are dead and three others are hurt after they crashed into electric poles, causing their car to roll over on Thursday night. The collision happened just before 10 p.m. on Kingman Avenue, just off Route 66.

Investigators say a 16-year-old boy was driving with two boys and two girls inside when his Dodge sedan began sliding sideways and struck two electric poles. The collision caused the vehicle to roll over several times before landing on its roof. All four passengers were ejected, and the driver was trapped inside. Emergency crews arrived and got the boy out. Police say a 17-year-old girl died at the scene. The four others were rushed to the hospital, where a 15-year-old girl later died. The driver and two boys were then flown to a Las Vegas hospital.

Investigators say the teen boy may have been speeding at the time of the crash. The victims hasn’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

