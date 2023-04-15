11 people, 6 dogs displaced after fire breaks out in Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Eleven people and six dogs have to find temporary housing after a fire broke out in their central Phoenix home Saturday morning.

Phoenix Fire responded to reports of a blaze around 10:11 a.m. near 15th and Campbell avenues. When officials arrived, they found a large fire burning and smoke billowing out of the windows of a small home. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no reported injuries to the 11 displaced residents or the firefighters at the scene.

All six of the family dogs were able to be moved safely away from the house during the fire as well. Investigators are still searching for an answer as to how the fire was started, but the family said they heard a “loud popping noise” from the back of the house.

