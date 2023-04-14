110 ° Day Contest
Turf Paradise in Phoenix is under contract to be sold

The future of Turf Paradise could be in doubt if it's sold.
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Big changes are in the works for the Valley’s iconic horse racetrack. Turf Paradise in Phoenix is under contract with CT Realty to be sold. It has an agreement with CT Realty, but negotiations aren’t complete. The sale is expected to close in mid-August. “Racing is expected to continue at Turf Paradise,” Vince Francia, Turf Paradise general manager, said in a statement to Arizona’s Family.

But for how long is the big question. Turf Paradise may undergo a lot of changes if it’s sold. According to Axios Phoenix, CT Realty plans to “redevelop” parts of the land with industrial and multi-family uses if the deal is approved. Owner Jerry Simms bought Turf Paradise in 2000. He told Axios that after 23 years, he’d rather “spend time with my grandkids.” CT Realty reportedly would keep the racetrack open for one or two more seasons. Turf Paradise has been hosting races since 1956.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

