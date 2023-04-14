Suspect shot by officer at Phoenix bus station released from hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say the man shot by an officer outside a bus station last month has been released from the hospital and has been booked into jail. He has now been identified as 27-year-old Ethan Fuller.

The shooting happened on Mar. 8 at the Tufesa bus depot near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road. An officer arrived around 5 a.m. after someone reported that a man, now identified as Fuller, was acting erratic inside and once outside, authorities said that Fuller started to “violently and physically attack the officer.” That officer reportedly fired his Taser at the man, but he continued to fight. Police say the officer tried to take Fuller into custody when he turned around and kicked the officer, which caused him to lose control of his stun gun. The man got up and continued to attack the officer, who then shot at Fuller.

Body-cam video shows an officer shooting a man who kicked and tried punching him outside a Phoenix bus depot earlier this month.

After his arrest, Fuller was reportedly transported to the hospital in serious condition. After weeks of being hospitalized, Fuller was released on Thursday and booked into the Maricopa County jail on related charges. A booking photo wasn’t immediately available.

