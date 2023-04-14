Suns Road Rallies return for Round 1 of NBA Playoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Footprint Center will be full of Phoenix Suns fans, even when the team is on the road. The franchise is bringing back its Road Game Rallies, which have been popular with fans the last two playoff runs. While the Suns take on the Clippers in Los Angeles, fans can watch the game inside the Suns’ arena in downtown Phoenix on the massive LED video board. In between the action, Suns Dancers and the Hype Squad will be entertaining fans. Suns DJs will be providing live music, with emcee Alicia-Monique Blanco hyping up the fans. There will also be t-shirt tosses, prize giveaways and more to get the feel of an in-person game.

Doors and concessions for the Road Game Rallies will open 45 minutes before tip-off. PayPal SixthMan Members and 68′ Reserve members will receive early access. Tickets for Round 1 Road Game Rallies are just $10. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For tickets, clip/tap here.

