Scottsdale-based chain restaurant raises funds for police K-9 training

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Valley-based restaurant chain Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers ran a fundraiser where the company would donate a portion of every Four Peaks draft beer sold. The money will go to a non-profit supporting police K-9 public safety organization called Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association. By the end of the fundraiser, the restaurant sold over 17,000 beers and raise over $4,000.

The non-profit trains and supports K-9 law enforcement teams and agencies throughout the state, as there is no government funding for the training.

