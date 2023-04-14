110 ° Day Contest
Scottsdale-based chain restaurant raises funds for police K-9 training

The restaurant sold over 17,000 beers and raised over $4,000 to support K-9 law enforcement teams and agencies.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Valley-based restaurant chain Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers ran a fundraiser where the company would donate a portion of every Four Peaks draft beer sold. The money will go to a non-profit supporting police K-9 public safety organization called Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association. By the end of the fundraiser, the restaurant sold over 17,000 beers and raise over $4,000.

The non-profit trains and supports K-9 law enforcement teams and agencies throughout the state, as there is no government funding for the training.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

