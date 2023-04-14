110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix Union High School District to vote on bringing back school resource officers

Some at the meeting said they disagree with having SROs, saying there needs to be more guidance counselors, therapists and social workers on campus.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Union High School District school board is considering adopting a plan to bring student resource officers back on campus three years after the district got rid of them. This formal recommendation comes a few days after the state superintendent announced a grant to fund the officers.

The Phoenix Union High School District met on Thursday night to discuss the role school resource officers, or SROs, play in school safety. People at the meeting voiced concerns on both sides. Some believe there needs to be more proactive resources, like more guidance counselors, therapists, and social workers on campuses, to help students with mental health and prevent a school shooting. Others say school resources officers are the best line of defense in preventing bad actors.

On Wednesday, State Superintendent Tom Horne recommended the school district adopt SROs saying they are the best option available. Horne says by having SROs on campus, their presence ensures a level of protection, security, and quick response. It also serves as a deterrent to potential threats and criminal activity,” said Anastasia Jiminez, principal at Central High School.

“Take no action on the security plan. There’ve been many massacres around the country and what about Texas, there was an army of police officers who did nothing. What we need is resources,” said Berta Rita, a parent of a student. Members of the Phoenix Safety Committee have mixed reactions to the proposal, with several for and against it.

