Phoenix Police: Several detained in deadly shooting investigation near middle school

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say an active investigation is underway with several detained after a deadly shooting in west Phoenix early Friday morning.

Officers say they were called out to 63rd and Minnezona avenues, just east of Desert Sands Middle School shortly before 5 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot to death. A short time later, officers surrounded a house in the neighborhood where authorities destined multiple individuals as part of the investigation. Details are still extremely limited, but police described the scene as still active and that the nearby school is working to “ensure everyone’s safety this morning.” No other details were immediately available.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

