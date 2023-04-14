Man dead after early morning shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man was shot and killed on the city’s west side early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of 85th Avenue and Palm Lane, just north of McDowell. When they arrived, they found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics at the scene began treating the victim, but moments later was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t said anything about a suspect or a possible motive. Video from the neighborhood showed an extensive police presence with crime scene tape surrounding the parking lot.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.