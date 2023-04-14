110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after early morning shooting in west Phoenix

Crime scene taped blocked off the parking lot.
Crime scene taped blocked off the parking lot.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man was shot and killed on the city’s west side early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of 85th Avenue and Palm Lane, just north of McDowell. When they arrived, they found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics at the scene began treating the victim, but moments later was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t said anything about a suspect or a possible motive. Video from the neighborhood showed an extensive police presence with crime scene tape surrounding the parking lot.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott

Latest News

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.
Phoenix Police: Several detained in deadly shooting investigation near middle school
Towing crews recovered multiple cars from the crash scene.
4 hospitalized after late-night crash near Avondale
People at Thursday night's meeting are in disagreement about bringing back SROs.
Phoenix Union High School District to vote on bringing back school resource officers
Parents petition to recall Washington Elementary School District board president