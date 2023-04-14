Major road closures to avoid this weekend in Tempe, downtown Phoenix and Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a jam-packed weekend in the Valley, but it’s also a busy one for the Arizona Department of Transportation as the agency takes advantage of the Spring weather for construction projects across metro Phoenix.

You’ll want to be mindful if you plan to travel on I-10, I-17, the U.S. 60 and/or Loop 303. Expect significant delays if you plan on traveling through the downtown Phoenix area on the I-10 as the Broadway Improvement Project impacts travel near the “Mini Stack.”

Here is the complete list of significant closures to be aware of.

Interstate 10 closed between the SR 51/Loop 202 “Mini-Stack” and Baseline Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 17) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between 3rd Street (near the tunnel) and Baseline Road will be closed. Westbound U.S. 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Detours: Eastbound I-10 and southbound SR 51 traffic approaching the closure can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and travel to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10 beyond the closure. The West Valley drivers can also use I-10 to southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to bypass the closure.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 17) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will be closed. Westbound U.S. 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 17) for the pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road, Pinnacle Peak Road, and Rose Garden Lane also closed. Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 to approach the downtown Phoenix area (Reminder: Southbound SR 51 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed this weekend). Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.

Eastbound U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Mesa and Val Vista drives from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 17) for the pavement improvement project. Eastbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Alma School Road and Country Club Drive also closed. Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate routes. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as detours.

Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 17) for new interchange construction. Detour: Use northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74 to reach I-17.

Eastbound I-10 (toward Phoenix) narrowed to one lane between SR 85 and Watson Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (April 15) for the widening project. Westbound I-10 (toward Los Angeles) then narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and SR 85 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 17). Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge carefully when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: Westbound I-10 ramp to southbound SR 85 closed overnight from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday (April 15) for barrier removal. Detours will be in place.



In Tempe, Pat’s Run is expected to significant impact traffic. Some major closures include:

April 22 from 4 p.m. until April 23 at 11 a.m.:

Packard Drive closed in both directions between Sixth Street and Rio Salado Parkway.

April 23 from 5-10:30 a.m.:

Sixth Street closed in both directions between Rural Road and Veterans Way.

Alpha Drive closed in both directions between University Drive and Sixth Street.

Rio Salado Parkway closed in both directions between Rural Road and Ash Avenue.

Northbound Mill Avenue closed between Third Street and Washington Street/Curry Road.

