How a Mesa woman used a city program to transform her home

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa woman whose home had all kinds of structural damage got it fixed thanks to some help from a community grant from the city of Mesa. The grant is part of Mesa’s Emergency Repair and Major Rehabilitation programs and provides up to $23,500 to help fix any issues that affect a homeowner’s quality of life. That could mean fixing a leaking roof, installing a new air conditioning unit, or replacing the plumbing. For Diane Grendahl, it meant all three. “You couldn’t stand here [in the kitchen] because you were going to fall through,” she said as she showed Arizona’s Family her house.

Grendahl prayed for sunny days. Because when the wet winter hit Arizona, she literally felt it. “Water was coming through the kitchen like Niagara Falls. Coming in the bedrooms then through the roof,” she said. “I can’t do dishes because you don’t have any plumbing. I didn’t even want to be here.”

After heavy December rain, the 72-year-old great-grandma wasn’t sure if her house could survive another storm. But she was sure she couldn’t afford to pay for all of the necessary repairs. “We tried everything we could,” Grendahl said. “And it just got to where there was just nothing else to try.”

So Grendahl searched the internet and eventually found the city’s Emergency Repair and Rehabilitation programs, and was connected to Housing Rehabilitation specialist Gary Ray. “My goal is to really make the homeowner feel comfortable,” Ray said. “Let them know that the city is ready to help out so that we’re aware of all of these issues.”

Through the city’s Community Development Block Grant, Mesa pays the contracts for any work done as long as a homeowner is eligible for the money. “We do about 50 to 60 of these types of projects for the city and the citizens of Mesa,” Ray said.

To qualify for the assistance, a family needs to make 80% or less than the median income of Mesa residents, own their property and live there for at least a year as the primary place of residence. “We’ve been able to answer all of the calls that have come in to us in a pretty expeditious manner,” Ray said.

Grendahl says six weeks after she reached out to the city, everything was fixed. “It means that I’m not going to have to go into some home somewhere,” she said. “That I can take care of myself.”

She has a message for anyone else in Mesa that might be worried about having a roof over their heads. “Don’t give up. Ask for help,” Grendahl said. “It’s out there. It was the best thing I ever did. I’m going to live here until I die.”

Other Valley cities like Phoenix and Tempe also offer funding from these community development block grants, so if you need home repairs, reach out to your city’s emergency repair programs.

