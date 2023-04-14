110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Great weekend weather for central Arizona

It's a relatively cool morning this Friday.
It's a relatively cool morning this Friday.(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This ridge of high pressure moving in will not be as strong as the one early in the week when temperatures popped into the upper-90s. We expect Monday to be the warmest in the streak, around 92, before temperatures again moderate with another storm system’s approach.

While that storm won’t impact us directly as far as rain is concerned, it will bring some clouds, winds, and slightly cooler temperatures. So the trend for the next couple of weeks will feature slightly above-average temperatures and dry conditions, not unusual for this time of year.

Of note, forecasters have issued an “El Nino Watch” because sea surface temperatures in the Pacific are beginning to warm. This will be interesting to see how this could impact the Arizona monsoon. Still a long way off.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King

Latest News

AZFAMILY First Alert Weather Noon Update for Friday 04/14/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather Noon Update for Friday 04/14/2023
It's a relatively cool morning this Friday.
Plenty of sunshine for metro Phoenix
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9am Update for Friday 04/14/2023
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Friday, 4/14/2023