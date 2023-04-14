Great weekend weather for central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This ridge of high pressure moving in will not be as strong as the one early in the week when temperatures popped into the upper-90s. We expect Monday to be the warmest in the streak, around 92, before temperatures again moderate with another storm system’s approach.

While that storm won’t impact us directly as far as rain is concerned, it will bring some clouds, winds, and slightly cooler temperatures. So the trend for the next couple of weeks will feature slightly above-average temperatures and dry conditions, not unusual for this time of year.

Of note, forecasters have issued an “El Nino Watch” because sea surface temperatures in the Pacific are beginning to warm. This will be interesting to see how this could impact the Arizona monsoon. Still a long way off.

