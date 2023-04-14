110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gov. Hobbs signs declaration of emergency for flooding cleanup in Yavapai County

This allows her office to offer funds
Major flooding hit the residents of Paulden.
Major flooding hit the residents of Paulden.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Although the weather that devastated certain areas of Arizona has passed, the damage the storms left behind still needs to be cleaned up, and the people affected may still need help.

On Wednesday, Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order issuing a Declaration of Emergency for Yavapai County. This allows the governor’s office to provide emergency funding, resources and support to repair infrastructure. “Camp Verde and other nearby communities will get some much needed relief after getting hit with extreme weather last month,” Hobbs said in a press release. “The Declaration of Emergency will allow this area to repair critical infrastructure damaged by flooding.” The order will cover the weather events from March 15 to March 28.

Major flooding hit the residents of Paulden, Cornville and Sedona. In Paulden, waters deteriorated roads and bridges. Paulden resident Amy Johnson told Arizona’s Family that she and her family were stranded due to floodwaters destroying a main road, and her secondary route, a bridge, was submerged. “It’s having an impact on our community, for sure,” Johnson said at the time.

The combination of snowmelt and rain caused rushing and rising waters. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office strongly recommended that residents in Cornville evacuate to higher ground, specifically if they lived near Oak Creek River in late March.

Early evacuation orders affected several neighborhoods around Camp Verde, Sedona, Rimrock and Lake Montezuma on March 15, but officials allowed most residents to return home the next day after the order was lifted.

If a local or state agency needs help, they can ask the governor to declare a state of emergency to receive funding or assistance.

Residents at River's Edge RV Park in Black Canyon City were woken up with an order to evacuate due to flooding in the area.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
More pests are out and about as the weather warms up.
Bug Hot Zones: Some Phoenix-area neighborhoods are seeing more pests than others
The church was built in the mid-1940s.
Run-down Phoenix church to become apartments, despite opposition from community

Latest News

Shaun and Deborah Chambers were excited to win the Pay It Forward award.
Phoenix couple who organizes races wins Pay It Forward Award
Phoenix couple who run race company wins Pay It Forward award
2 prominent names lead candidates to replace Liz Harris
Phoenix woman's dental treatment in limbo after company sale
The number of babies born with syphilis doubled each year between 2016 and 2019, according to...
Cases of syphilis on the rise among women and babies in Arizona