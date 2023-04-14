110 ° Day Contest
Docs: Phoenix Burger King shooting suspect ‘didn’t intend’ to kill his ex-girlfriend

Alvarez is now facing two homicide charges.
Alvarez is now facing two homicide charges.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Newly obtained court documents say that the suspect accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend working at a Burger King confessed to the murder to detectives but says he didn’t intend to kill her.

Officers say that 29-year-old Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez shot 25-year-old Maria Ledesma-Ramirez on Wednesday night and an unrelated teen employee at the fast food restaurant located off 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road. The shooting happened around 9 p.m., when Alvarez approached the front counter and opened fire after ordering food. Court documents revealed that witnesses told police that Ramirez was on the phone with Alvarez before the shooting and that she had said that her ex-boyfriend was trying to kill her. In addition, messages revealed that Alvarez was messaging her in the hours leading up to the encounter.

A shooting at a Phoenix Burger King has left one woman dead and another seriously hurt.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives were then able to link Alvarez by matching up his clothes and his Ford F-250 pickup truck. He was later found along SR-347 near Riggs Road towards Maricopa, where authorities used a grappler to stop the vehicle and arrest him.

Court papers say that in an interview with detectives, Alvarez said that he didn’t intend to shoot her, but she was “simply in his way.” He said he only wanted to see the children, which he had in common with Ramirez.

Alvarez now faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

