Back to the 70s on Thursday

We will see below-average temperatures through Saturday.
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a nice start to our morning, with lows in the mid-60s with a few high thin clouds. We will still see a few clouds this afternoon; all brought to us by a passing low-pressure system. Although this low will pick up the winds this afternoon and cool things down, highs today will be in the lower 80s. This low will also bring a chance of a few showers up in northern Arizona through Friday.

Tomorrow’s highs will be even cooler, with temperatures in the upper 70s; keep in mind our average high this time of year is 85 degrees. We will see below-average temperatures through Saturday, which is great news for Pat’s Run in the morning. As we start the run, we will see temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Enjoy the cooler weather because high temperatures will return back into the 90s for both Sunday and Monday.

