Arizona spent $1.8M on Super Bowl events for visiting CEOs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During Super Bowl LVII, Arizona invited dozens of CEOs to visit the Valley and go to the game. It was an effort to lure new business to the state, and now we are learning the Arizona Commerce Authority spent $1.8 million dollars on the long weekend, which included events for those business leaders.

Sixty-eight CEOs were in attendance, according to Patrick Ptak, a spokesperson for the ACA. “The ACA’s sponsorship included all expenses related to hosting the CEO Forum as well as activities such as marketing Arizona’s value proposition and elevating small business through the Business Connect Program,” Ptak said. “The 2023 CEO Forum was our most widely attended CEO Forum to date, with guests from 68 unique companies. We’ve received substantial positive feedback from many of our attendees. Already, we have multiple expansion projects in discussion as a result of the forum, with many more leads in addition.”

The Arizona Commerce Authority is funded almost exclusively by state tax dollars. The agency did not provide a breakdown of the budget for its Super Bowl events.

Before the game, Sandra Watson, the CEO of the ACA would not say which companies were invited to attend, but she provided some clues. “We’re focused on the semiconductor industry, battery manufacturing, automotive industry, renewable energies, and the investment community,” she said at the time.

The game plan will be the same when the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four comes to town. Another CEO forum is already planned around March Madness in 2024. “The thing about these major events is they’re bucket list items. If you get an invitation to the super bowl, most people don’t say no. If you get an invitation to the Final Four, most people are saying, ‘Yes, I’m in!’ and so it really is a nice intersection of using that event to tell that story of Arizona,” said Jay Parry, the president and CEO of the 2024 Phoenix Men’s Final Four Host Committee and head of the Super Bowl Host Committee.

“Between the weather and the game and the activities and tours around Arizona, for again, them to potentially expand their business or move their headquarters, it really was a win for Arizona, and it was a win for those CEOs that participated,” Parry added. Following the 2015 Super Bowl, the state says 20 of the 60 businesses that were invited to the game expanded their operations here in Arizona, creating an estimated 18,000 jobs.

