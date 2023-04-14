Arizona legislators declare April 16 as ‘Phoenix Suns Day’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Phoenix Suns gear up for a playoff run for the third straight season, fans and even legislators are Rallying the Valley! On Thursday, Suns team members, executives and state representatives gathered at the House for a ceremonial proclamation, declaring April 16 as Phoenix Suns Day, just in time for the playoffs.

Democratic Rep. Cesar Aguilar, who represents District 26, was the leader of the declaration, celebrating the partnership between the Suns and Legislative leaders. Alongside Rep. Aguilar, Gov. Katie Hobbs, Phoenix Suns president and general manager James Jones, CEO Josh Bartelstein, the team’s mascot, the Gorilla, and Suns organization members filled the House chamber to celebrate the signing. Democratic Rep. Lupe Contreras even sported a throwback ‘Los Suns’ Steve Nash jersey, and Gov. Hobbs had her own Suns hat.

Round One tip-off against the Los Angeles Clippers is Sunday at 5 p.m. at Footprint Center. Last year, the team defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round but lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Conference Semifinals. However, with the acquisition of star Kevin Durant, many are expecting the team to make a Finals run like in 2021.

