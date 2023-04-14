110 ° Day Contest
Aggressive coyotes attack bulldog through backyard fence in Ahwatukee

An Ahwatukee couple says their American bulldog, Atticus was attacked by the coyotes.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Ahwatukee couple is caring for their injured dog after coyotes attacked him through their backyard fence. Samantha Hjelle told Arizona’s Family that they’ve lived in the neighborhood for six years and love seeing the wildlife, but have not experienced coyotes acting this aggressively. “We were shocked,” said Hjelle.

Hjelle and her other half were playing hockey the night that coyotes attacked their American bulldog, Atticus, who used the doggy door to go outside. They were alerted by their neighbors of the attack. “We’ve been here for six years now, we’ve never had this type of issue where they try to get our dog to come up there,” said Hjelle.

Atticus now has a cone on his head after the coyotes badly cut up his face and leg, but he should make a full recovery. “His pride is a little hurt, but he’s going to be OK,” said Hjelle.

Arizona Game and Fish have tips for scaring off coyotes so they don’t get too comfortable in your area, including making loud noises, throwing small stones or cans, and even spraying them off with a hose. A repellent like mace could work too. For Hjelle, she’s going to fortify her backyard a little more. “For the time being, we’ll put extra fencing up and be more cautious of the surrounding areas,” said Hjelle.

For more information on coyotes, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

