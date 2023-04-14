110 ° Day Contest
Plenty of sunshine for metro Phoenix

It's going to be a beautiful day for Country Thunder, the Mesa Music Festival or just getting outdoors.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A great day is ahead in Phoenix, with temperatures returning to the 70s for today! How about that!

Plan on more sunshine for your Friday compared to the past couple of days in Arizona. We will see the wind subside in the Valley, but hang on to some of those gusty conditions in northern and eastern Arizona.

High pressure starts to build into the region for Saturday and Sunday, which will start to bring our temperatures closer to normal. The normal in Phoenix for this time of year is 85 degrees.

Highs will be in the 80s for Saturday and climb to the low 90s for Sunday and Monday in Phoenix.

We will stay dry for today and the next seven days in most of the state. As we step into next week, temperatures will hover in the 80s in Phoenix, with sunny and dry conditions.

