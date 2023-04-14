4 hospitalized after late-night crash near Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies say a total of four people have been hospitalized after a crash late Thursday night near Avondale.

Authorities were called out to the area of 104th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 10:30 p.m. Once they arrived, deputies found four cars involved in the crash. Deputies say two adults were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another adult and a child were taken with less serious injuries.

Detectives worked throughout the night working to determine what led up to the crash. At this time, it’s still unclear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The road is expected to open around 6 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.