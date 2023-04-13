110 ° Day Contest
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils surrounding the former Sheldon Mine in Walker.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The results are in on what the mysterious orange liquid is in an area outside of Prescott, and it’s not dangerous. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said on Wednesday it tested the water and soil of the orange goo surrounding the former Sheldon Mine in Walker and found the orange color is due to naturally occurring iron. When exposed to air, it forms iron oxide, which is orange or red in color.

ADEQ workers tested the water and soil samples earlier this month for a variety of metals, arsenic, cyanide and pH and found none of them were hazardous. They also confirmed the surface water meets quality standards for people who want to recreate in the creek. As for the soil, ADEQ says all elements were well below state cleanup standards, and arsenic levels were consistent with levels that naturally happen in highly mineralized areas in Arizona. The test results meant that there didn’t need to be any cleanup. However, ADEQ still cautioned people to stay away from the area near the Sheldon Mine.

The orange liquid was discovered surrounding the former Sheldon Mine in Walker, Arizona,...
The orange liquid was discovered surrounding the former Sheldon Mine in Walker, Arizona, roughly 11 miles from Prescott.(Arizona's Family)

