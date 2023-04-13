110 ° Day Contest
Mesa homeowner waiting 8 months for security screens

A Mesa homeowner has been waiting eight months for his security screens, so he called On Your Side for help.
By Gary Harper
Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When Tim Fischer came across a Mesa home three years ago, it was just what he wanted for his family. “We saw this new-build community going up, and we said perfect,” he told On Your Side. “We didn’t have to change the kids’ schools or nothing like that.”

Fischer said he’s enjoyed his home and just recently, he decided to install security screens on all the downstairs windows, including his front door, in order to protect his family. “I got two kids and a wife that is sometimes here at the house by herself. You just never know in today’s age what can happen.”

After looking around, Fischer settled on a company called Boss Security Screens and according to the contract, the company would fabricate and install security screens, including a security door for the front, all for $11,000. And it was all supposed to be done in 18 weeks or less. Fischer said he gave a down payment of $5,500.

That was back in August of last year, and he said that it’s now well past 18 weeks to get the security screens. On Your Side contacted Boss Security Screens and spoke with the COO of the company. She acknowledged it’s taking longer than expected to have Fischer’s screens fabricated and blamed the lingering effects of COVID-19 and the supply chain for the delay.

She added that the contract clearly states, “Time is not of the essence” when it comes to that 18-week deadline that Fischer initialed. In other words, it will take as long as it takes. After speaking with On Your Side, the company agreed to knock off $2,750 from the balance owed just for the inconvenience. According to Fischer, Boss Security is scheduled to install his screens in less than two weeks.

“We can have the screen door open. It’s going to be nice. All of that stuff. That’s what we’re looking forward to,” he said. Boss Security Screens is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has an A+ rating. When the screens are installed, On Your Side will give an update in a follow-up report.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

