Popular spot at Saguaro Lake full of trash

People who visited Dive Rock didn't pick up their trash.
People who visited Dive Rock didn't pick up their trash.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With temperatures warming up, more people are visiting the lakes in Maricopa County. But that also means more trash in these beautiful places. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on social media of what Dive Rock looked like at Saguaro Lake after last weekend. Broken glass, water bottles, clothing, cards, games, cans and more were all left behind. MCSO says the trash is harmful to both the environment and wildlife. “We don’t have the capacity to parent kids for something as basic as cleaning up after yourself. Leave no trace. Go out to a beautiful area and leave it the way you found it,” MCSO Deputy Robert Marske said.

MCSO is asking you to make sure you’re throwing away your trash properly, and if you see litter on the ground, deputies ask you to pick it up, even if it’s not yours.

