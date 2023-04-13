110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country

A famous pizzeria earns another award.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix is becoming more of a hot spot for foodies and now has one of the best Italian restaurants in the U.S. Tasting Table put out its top places to score some amazing Italian food, and Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix made the cut. The reviewer highlights the popular spot’s love for local ingredients and artisan-style pizza. Some of the famous pizza pies include the Biancoverde, which has mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, ricotta, and arugula, and the Rosa, which boasts red onion, rosemary, Parmigiano Reggiano and local pistachios.

This honor is just the latest in countless awards for Pizzeria Bianco and chef and owner Chris Bianco. The famous restaurant has been called the best pizza in the country by many publications, including Bon Appetit and Vogue. Bianco himself won the James Beard Award for Best Chef Southwest in 2003. He was the first pizzaiolo to receive the honor. Last year, he won the James Beard Award for Oustanding Restaurateur.

