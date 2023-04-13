More winds for parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Temperatures are set to fall in Arizona for your Thursday!

We are going to keep the wind and play in northern and eastern Arizona. Gust could climb to around 40 miles per hour in locations like Showlow.

A couple of isolated showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm, are possible in northern Arizona Thursday and Friday. And in some locations, above 7,000 feet, we could see a little bit of snow! No accumulation is anticipated. Highs in Phoenix will top out around 83 degrees for Thursday with breezy conditions.

In southern Arizona, it is quite dry, and with the wind, it will mean high fire danger. We have a red flag warning for a good portion of southeastern Arizona through this evening.

Temperatures drop to the upper 70s in Phoenix for Friday. We will quickly rebound by the weekend, climbing to the 80s and eventually the 90s by Sunday.

The average high or this time of year is 85 degrees. Getting into next week, temperatures will be in the 80s with dry conditions in Phoenix. Have a great day!

