110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say

A man reportedly threw roughly $200,000 in cash out of a speeding car and onto the interstate in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday night. (Source: KEZI)
By Noah Chavez
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KEZI) – A man reportedly threw roughly $200,000 in cash out of a speeding car and onto the interstate in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday night.

People are still searching the sides of the highway, hoping to find more of the money.

However, police said it’s all been accounted for.

Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job of cleaning it all up.”

Andrews said the money belonged to 38-year-old Colin Davis McCarthy and his family. Andrews said McCarthy drained the family’s shared bank account in cash and then let it fly along the freeway.

Andrews said there is “little” that police can do for the family, because it was a shared account with McCarthy’s name on it.

“Because it’s shared, they both have equal interests in the money,” he said.

McCarthy is not facing any charges. Troopers considered charging him with disorderly conduct or reckless endangering, but ultimately chose not to do so.

Troopers said McCarthy told them he did it because he was “doing well” and wanted to share the money with others.

The family said although the chances are slim, they’re asking anyone who found any of the cash to return it to Oregon State Police because that money is “very much needed” by the family.

Copyright 2023 KEZI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
The church was built in the mid-1940s.
Run-down Phoenix church to become apartments, despite opposition from community
More pests are out and about as the weather warms up.
Bug Hot Zones: Some Phoenix-area neighborhoods are seeing more pests than others
Health investigators found raw pork and waffle batter in the same container at a Phoenix area...
Raw pork, waffle batter in the same container found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan testifies before the Senate...
EPA awards $177 million to environmental justice groups
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter
Drake Bell was in touch with police officers and wasn’t in danger, Daytona Beach Police...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold