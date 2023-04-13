110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man pleads guilty to threatening Maricopa County election official, former attorney general

Mark A. Rissi, 64, pleaded guilty to leaving threatening messages for Maricopa County Board of...
Mark A. Rissi, 64, pleaded guilty to leaving threatening messages for Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hicks (left) and former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (right).(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5) — An Iowa man pleaded guilty Thursday to sending threatening messages to a Maricopa County election official and a former state attorney general. Mark A. Rissi, 64, entered guilty pleas to two counts of making a threatening interstate communication.

According to court documents, on Sept. 27, 2021, Rissi left a voicemail message for Clint Hickman, current chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. “Hello Mr. Hickman, I am glad that you are standing up for democracy and want to place your hand on the Bible and say that the election was honest and fair. I really appreciate that. When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of [expletive]. You’re gonna die, you piece of [expletive]. We’re going to hang you. We’re going to hang you.”

On Dec. 8, 2021, Rissi left another voicemail for then-Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “This message is for Attorney General Mark Brnovich … I’m a victim of a crime. My family is a victim of a crime. My extended family is a victim of a crime. That crime was the theft of the 2020 election. The election that was fraudulent across the state of Arizona, that the attorney general knows was fraudulent, that the attorney general has images of the conspirators deleting election fraud data from the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors computer system. Do your job, Brnovich, or you will hang with those [expletive] in the end. We will see to it. Torches and pitchforks. That’s your future, [expletive]. Do your job.”

FBI agents arrested Rissi in October of last year. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 26 and faces up to five years in prison for each count.

“Public officials who administer the most fundamental aspect of our democracy – elections – must be able to do their jobs free from illegal threats,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “As today’s guilty plea demonstrates, our Election Threats Task Force, working with partners across the nation, will continue to hold accountable those who unlawfully threaten election workers.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
More pests are out and about as the weather warms up.
Bug Hot Zones: Some Phoenix-area neighborhoods are seeing more pests than others
The church was built in the mid-1940s.
Run-down Phoenix church to become apartments, despite opposition from community
A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country

Latest News

Shaun and Deborah Chambers were excited to win the Pay It Forward award.
Phoenix couple who organizes races wins Pay It Forward Award
Lashawn Thompson family
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The view from Camelback Mountain.
Camelback East in Phoenix is 3rd most searched neighborhood on Zillow, study finds