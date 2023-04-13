LIVE: NHL Commissioner to speak in support of Tempe sports complex

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Proponents of Prop 301, 302, and 303, which would help remove a unline landfill next to Tempe Town Lake in an effort to help create a Tempe Sports and Entertainment District, are gaining the support of the NHL commissioner himself.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to be joining former Arizona Coyotes captain and current Chief Hockey Development Officer Shane Doan, Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez, Tempe Councilmember Berdetta Hodge and community leader Tim O’Neal to voice support for the massive project.

While the news conference was originally scheduled for a Goodwill store near the proposed development site, Arizona’s Family learned that news conference was moved due to someone writing “Vote No” on chalk. That prompted officials to change locations for the press conference to the Tempe Chamber of Commerce.

Supporters including the City of Tempe say the new stadium would provide more than $690 million in economic support but has garnered controversy from the City of Phoenix over flight path concerns from the nearby Sky Harbor International Airport. The Arizona Coyotes countersued for $2.3 billion after Phoenix filed its lawsuit.

