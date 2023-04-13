Electric bike sets fire to north Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters in Phoenix say that a charging electric bike sparked up inside a home, causing the entire house to catch fire early Thursday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say that the homeowner near 27th and Northern avenues called 911 around 5:30 a.m., and that everyone managed to get out safely. Video from the scene shows extensive fire damage to the outside of the home. The extent of the damage is still under investigation. A crisis team is working to help the family find temporary housing.

