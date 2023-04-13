Driver hits, kills man in the street in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a driver hit him on Wednesday in central Phoenix. It happened at 19th and Alice avenues, which is south of Dunlap Avenue. Firefighters arrived to the intersection and the victim was already dead. The driver stayed on the scene. Detectives are investigating what led up to the crash. It’s unclear if the man was in a crosswalk. An investigation is underway.

