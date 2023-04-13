Double shooting at a Phoenix Burger King leaves woman dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and a second victim is fighting for her life after a shooting at a Phoenix fast-food restaurant on Wednesday night. It happened at the Burger King at 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting but Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said the woman died at the scene. The suspected shooter took off before the police arrived. Krynsky didn’t release any other details about the second victim. An investigation is underway.

