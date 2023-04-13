Cockroach crawling under sink, octopus not date marked found at Phoenix-area eateries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Apr. 12, 2023:

Scottsdale Marriott Suites - 7325 E 3rd Ave, Scottsdale

3 violations

Dishwasher not working properly

Small roach under a sink

Salsa not date marked properly

Saima’s Grill - 2043 S. Alma School Rd, Mesa

Employee not washing hands properly

Butter not kept at proper temperature

Sanitizer not used properly

7-Eleven - 3948 E Thomas Road, Phoenix

3 violations

Employee handling cash, cigarettes, frozen chicken without washing up

No paper towels and hand wash sink

Roach spray where it doesn’t belong

Subway - 1021 N Ellsworth Road, Mesa

3 violations

Food debris on deli slicer

Chicken out of temperature

Employee not washing hands properly

Raices Restaurant - 1916 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202

4 violations

Octopus, shrimp not date marked

Raw eggs stored above wine

Hand wash sink blocked by a cart

Excessive food debris on meat slicer

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Rib Shop - 4131 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix

Trader Joe’s - 6202 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Starbucks - 18885 N Reems Road, Surprise

Sushi Shop - 2023 W. Guadalupe Road, Mesa

Dutch Bros Coffee - 5724 W Bell Road, Glendale

Asian City - 8490 S Power Road, Gilbert

