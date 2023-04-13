Cockroach crawling under sink, octopus not date marked found at Phoenix-area eateries

Health inspectors found a roach under the sink at a Scottsdale hotel.
By Jason Barry
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Apr. 12, 2023:

Scottsdale Marriott Suites - 7325 E 3rd Ave, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Dishwasher not working properly
  • Small roach under a sink
  • Salsa not date marked properly

Saima’s Grill - 2043 S. Alma School Rd, Mesa

  • Employee not washing hands properly
  • Butter not kept at proper temperature
  • Sanitizer not used properly

7-Eleven - 3948 E Thomas Road, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Employee handling cash, cigarettes, frozen chicken without washing up
  • No paper towels and hand wash sink
  • Roach spray where it doesn’t belong

Subway - 1021 N Ellsworth Road, Mesa

3 violations

  • Food debris on deli slicer
  • Chicken out of temperature
  • Employee not washing hands properly

Raices Restaurant - 1916 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202

4 violations

  • Octopus, shrimp not date marked
  • Raw eggs stored above wine
  • Hand wash sink blocked by a cart
  • Excessive food debris on meat slicer

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Rib Shop - 4131 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix

Trader Joe’s - 6202 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Starbucks - 18885 N Reems Road, Surprise

Sushi Shop - 2023 W. Guadalupe Road, Mesa

Dutch Bros Coffee - 5724 W Bell Road, Glendale

Asian City - 8490 S Power Road, Gilbert

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.

