Cockroach crawling under sink, octopus not date marked found at Phoenix-area eateries
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Apr. 12, 2023:
Scottsdale Marriott Suites - 7325 E 3rd Ave, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Dishwasher not working properly
- Small roach under a sink
- Salsa not date marked properly
Saima’s Grill - 2043 S. Alma School Rd, Mesa
- Employee not washing hands properly
- Butter not kept at proper temperature
- Sanitizer not used properly
7-Eleven - 3948 E Thomas Road, Phoenix
3 violations
- Employee handling cash, cigarettes, frozen chicken without washing up
- No paper towels and hand wash sink
- Roach spray where it doesn’t belong
Subway - 1021 N Ellsworth Road, Mesa
3 violations
- Food debris on deli slicer
- Chicken out of temperature
- Employee not washing hands properly
Raices Restaurant - 1916 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202
4 violations
- Octopus, shrimp not date marked
- Raw eggs stored above wine
- Hand wash sink blocked by a cart
- Excessive food debris on meat slicer
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Rib Shop - 4131 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix
Trader Joe’s - 6202 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Starbucks - 18885 N Reems Road, Surprise
Sushi Shop - 2023 W. Guadalupe Road, Mesa
Dutch Bros Coffee - 5724 W Bell Road, Glendale
Asian City - 8490 S Power Road, Gilbert
