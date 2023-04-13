110 ° Day Contest
Celine Dion releases new song amid health battle with rare disorder

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.
In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.(Celine Dion / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST
(CNN) – Celine Dion has debuted a new song, which comes just months after announcing she has a rare neurological disorder that affects her singing.

A post on the singer’s Instagram account shared the news that her new single “Love Again” is now out.

It’s the title track to the upcoming film of the same name.

The post featured a lyric video with scenes from the movie, in which Dion makes her film acting debut.

The caption read, “Mark your calendars. On May 5, the movie hits theaters… and on May 12, the full album, featuring five new Celine songs will be available.”

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome. She said the disorder was causing spasms that made it difficult to walk and hard to use her vocal cords to sing the way she used to.

