Camelback East in Phoenix is 3rd most searched neighborhood on Zillow, study finds

The view from Camelback Mountain.
The view from Camelback Mountain.(Stacker)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Checking out properties on Zillow could mean you’re seriously looking for a new home or you’re just window shopping. The reality is much more common than you would expect — people like looking at houses they wouldn’t or could never buy.

Ever heard of the television show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” or, for the modern audience, watch an Architectural Digest video of a multi-million dollar home up for sale? But it doesn’t even take a multi-million dollar mansion for people to look around. An analysis by House Fresh of Zillows housing data shows that Camelback East in Phoenix is the third most searched neighborhood in the country. A little over 30,000 pairs of eyeballs look at houses in Camelback East every day, according to House Fresh.

Camelback East in Phoenix

Camelback East is around the middle of the more popular city spots of downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, and Tempe. There are plenty of scenic hiking locations and bike-friendly areas, as the village is between Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak. Let’s not forget about everything else in the area, including the Phoenix Zoo, the Desert Botanical Garden, movie theaters, plenty of shopping options, restaurants and more.

The most searched neighborhood is Northeast Dallas in Texas. According to House Fresh, the area has over 36,000 daily views. It’s a rapidly growing area with affordable housing for younger buyers, especially young families. The second most searched houses are in the Hollywood Hills. House Fresh says it’s likely that people want a glimpse of how rich celebrities live.

Two other Phoenix areas made the top 10, with North Mountain coming in at no. 6 and Deer Valley at no 10. Try House Fresh’s interactive list if you want to see how other Arizona city neighborhoods stack up in popularity:

