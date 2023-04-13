Arizona small business struggle as gas prices soar

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Temperatures aren’t the only thing on the rise in Arizona. So are the gas prices. “I just can’t believe it man,” said Kirk Davis, the owner of Cones and Shaved Ice.

While Davis continued to work to keep the Valley of the Sun nice and cool, the high gas prices loom over his business. “It’s a struggle at times but I just got to keep fighting through it I guess,” he said.

Davis hits the streets ready to serve up tasty treats nearly every day. “It brings joy to me to put a smile on the kid’s face as well as their mother and father,” he added. Unfortunately, the high price at the pump has limited where he can and can’t go. “I never in my mind thought these would be decisions I would have to make,” said Davis.

According to AAA, the average price for gas in Phoenix is $4.78 a gallon. The average price for regular gas in Arizona is $4.50, which is higher than the national average of $3.62. With these prices, Davis said some days most of his profits don’t go into his pocket but instead to the gas pump. “It’s costing little guys like me more than what they can really see and think,” he said.

AAA attributes these recent price spikes to refinery issues in Texas and Mexico. While we get closer to summer, Davis is hopeful prices will go down soon or he worries about what the future may have for his business. Even during this time, he refuses to increase his prices as he doesn’t want to turn potential customers away.

