Woman reportedly steals ambulance, crashes into 5 vehicles in north Phoenix

Officers say a woman stole a Phoenix ambulance and collided with several cars near Cave Creek and Thunderbird roads.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance and crashing into five vehicles in north Phoenix on Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a crash near Cave Creek and Thunderbird roads. Officers learned that a woman had stolen a Phoenix ambulance and collided with several cars. Police say five vehicles in total were involved in the crash, and one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.

The woman was taken into custody by Phoenix police. The intersection near Cactus, Thunderbird, and Cave Creek Roads is currently shut down as officers work to clear and scene and investigate. There is no estimated time of reopening.

