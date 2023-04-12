What happens to credit card rewards when you die?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For decades, Marci Walters and her husband shared everything, including a credit card account. He was the primary cardholder. She was an authorized user.

When he died after a brief illness in the hospital, she called Wells Fargo to cancel his card. “I brought up the rewards then and they said we can’t do anything until you go to the branch with the death certificate,” Walters told On Your Side.

There were about 275,000 points worth more than $2,700 on the account. “When I got the bill, I saw that his points had been wiped out,” she said. “I immediately called and kept getting transferred and finally got transferred to the rewards department. And they’re like, ‘Yeah, when somebody dies, their points get wiped out.’ And I said, ‘Well how is that even possible? He and I were saving our points. That’s why we had so many. We were saving them together.’” Walters planned to use the cash to pay off medical bills.

Bankrate’s Ted Rossman says there is no real industry standard when it comes to redeeming rewards, points or miles after a primary cardholder dies. “It gets a little complicated and it varies from company to company, whether they will facilitate the transfer for you, so a lot of times, people like to take matters into their own hands and have those account credentials,” Rossman said. “When you are notifying a credit card company, let’s say of somebody’s death, you want to make sure those points and miles were addressed beforehand because it’s even harder to get them back once the account is closed.”

When On Your Side reached out to Wells Fargo, a spokesperson told us it is standard practice to close an account when the primary cardholder dies, but added Wells Fargo mails the cash equivalent value of the rewards points to the estate. Wells Fargo reached out to Walters and told her a check is in the mail. “My plan all along was medical bills and that hasn’t changed,” she said.

According to Wells Fargo, it has not allowed new joint credit card accounts since 2017. Authorized users are not responsible for payments on the card and are not granted access to the rewards, unless access is granted by the primary cardholder, the company said. In the case of death, the estate must notify Wells Fargo within one year of the death for rewards to be made paid out to the estate. If a card is closed for any reason other than death, any accrued rewards are forfeited.

“If you have a big stockpile [of rewards], I think it is really important to think of this ahead of time, whether that’s sharing logins or providing instructions,” Rossman said. “Also, it’s a good reminder to actually use your rewards. You don’t want to hoard them for hoarding’s sake. These things do lose value over time.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.