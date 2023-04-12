What to expect from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego’s ‘State of the City’ address

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the City address from the Sheraton Hotel downtown on Wednesday morning.

From tackling the homeless crisis to our Valley’s struggling housing affordability, Phoenicians aren’t quiet about what they want to see changed in their city. “Well, I definitely think mental health is a huge issue,” one resident told Arizona’s Family on the streets. “The roads need to be expanded. A lot of potholes and in the central city, there seems to be a lot of red light running still,” another said.

And while Phoenix residents have plenty of ideas, Arizona’s Family spoke with political consultant Marcus Dell-Artino, a partner at First Strategic, to better understand what to expect at this year’s remarks.

When it comes to city success stories, he says, the mayor will likely touch upon the Super Bowl and how the city handled the record amount of visitors. However, Gallego is also expected to discuss how advanced technology is boosting the local economy. For example, we’ve already seen autonomous (self-driving) vehicles make national headlines and be used across the city as a transportation option.

As for the major issues, the first one is a no-brainer: housing. Dell-Artino thinks the mayor will address this from an affordability and sustainability standpoint. Considering the city’s current proposal to raise water rates, our ongoing water crisis and drought will also be discussed. Finally, we should expect Gallego to touch the homeless problem.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m., with the mayor’s remarks expected around 12:30 p.m. Check back to watch the event livestreamed on this page.

