Teen dead after shooting at apartment complex in Mesa

The shooting happened late Tuesday night.
The shooting happened late Tuesday night.
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A teenage boy is dead after the shooting occurred in Mesa Tuesday night.

Mesa police Detective Brandi George says the shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. at The Tides on Gilbert East apartment complex near Gilbert Road and Main Street. At the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Officers say the suspect took off and investigators were looking at multiple areas where shots were fired.

Homicide detectives are still actively investigating and will provide more information when it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211

