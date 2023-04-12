110 ° Day Contest
Surprise woman celebrates 105th birthday surrounded by family, friends

Lola was all smiles surrounded by family and friends at her birthday party!
Lola was all smiles surrounded by family and friends at her birthday party!(The Park at Surprise)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:45 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Surprise woman celebrated a very special birthday on Tuesday filled with lots of love. Lola Dunsirn was surrounded by family and friends at The Park at Surprise living community, celebrating her 105th birthday! Lola was all smiles as she posed in front of two huge birthday cakes and even sported her birthday tiara!

Even at 105 years old, employees say Lola regularly goes to exercise classes, mingles at the center’s happy hour (but forgoes the alcohol), and visits with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren!

Lola was born in 1918 and was raised on a farm in northern Wisconsin alongside nine siblings, where they ate plenty of fruits and vegetables and worked outdoors. She was married and widowed twice but met the love of her life, Maurice, at the Surprise living community. Sadly, Maurice died in Sept. 2021.

So what’s the birthday girl’s secret to a long and happy life? Staying busy!
So what's the birthday girl's secret to a long and happy life? Staying busy!(The Park at Surprise)

So what’s the birthday girl’s secret to a long and happy life? Staying busy! Lola doesn’t take any medications or have illnesses, employees say. Happy Birthday, Lola!

