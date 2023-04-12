110 ° Day Contest
Scottsdale Community College’s mock homicide prepares criminal justice students

Scottsdale Community College adjunct faculty Tommy Thompson offers his crime scene experience...
Scottsdale Community College adjunct faculty Tommy Thompson offers his crime scene experience to teach at the college.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — You’ve seen the breaking news, the flashing lights and detectives swarming the scene. But you might not know what it takes to be a crime scene investigator behind the yellow tape. As police departments struggle to fill positions, many are looking at civilian roles to fill the ranks. Scottsdale Community College’s Justice Studies and Forensic Science Program, in partnership with Scottsdale Police Department, showed students a mock homicide scene to teach them how to process a crime scene.

“This is as near as a real life crime scene as we can make it,” SCC adjunct faculty Tommy Thompson said. This training can help fill open positions at your local police departments. Once these students each get their associate degree, they can apply right away.

“We want to embrace the idea there is a lot of civilian jobs within the police department. You’re going to see agencies across the country switch to civilian jobs and ask them to do a lot of what they asked sworn officers to do,” SCC program director Walter Olsen said. Olsen looks forward to passing the baton to the next generation of investigators — to students like Sydnie Bishop, who could crack a cold case someday.

“You’ve got to put the puzzle pieces together,” Bishop said.

