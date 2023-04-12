110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix Suns’ first round playoffs schedule released

Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant (35) hands the ball off to Devin Booker during the second half of an...
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant (35) hands the ball off to Devin Booker during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Friday, March 3, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Wednesday, the NBA announced the full schedule for the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round. The Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers beginning this Sunday at 5 p.m. PDT with other games as follows:

GameDateTimeGame LocationTV
1Sunday, April 165 p.m. PDTPhoenixBally Sports Arizona / TNT
2Tuesday, April 187 p.m. PDTPhoenixBally Sports Arizona / TNT
3Thursday, April 207:30 p.m. PDTLos AngelesBally Sports Arizona / NBA TV
4Saturday, April 2212:30 p.m. PDTLos AngelesBally Sports Arizona / TNT
5 (if necessary)Tuesday, April 25TBDPhoenixTBD
6 (if necessary)Thursday, April 27TBDLos AngelesTBD
7 (if necessary)Saturday, April 29TBDPhoenixTBD

See the first round schedule for all teams here.

The No. 4 seed Suns clinched a Playoff spot by beating the San Antonio Spurs 115-94 last Tuesday. Phoenix then defeated the Denver Nuggets before losing the final two regular season games to the L.A. Lakers and Clippers, respectively.

