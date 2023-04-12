Phoenix Suns’ first round playoffs schedule released
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Wednesday, the NBA announced the full schedule for the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round. The Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers beginning this Sunday at 5 p.m. PDT with other games as follows:
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Game Location
|TV
|1
|Sunday, April 16
|5 p.m. PDT
|Phoenix
|Bally Sports Arizona / TNT
|2
|Tuesday, April 18
|7 p.m. PDT
|Phoenix
|Bally Sports Arizona / TNT
|3
|Thursday, April 20
|7:30 p.m. PDT
|Los Angeles
|Bally Sports Arizona / NBA TV
|4
|Saturday, April 22
|12:30 p.m. PDT
|Los Angeles
|Bally Sports Arizona / TNT
|5 (if necessary)
|Tuesday, April 25
|TBD
|Phoenix
|TBD
|6 (if necessary)
|Thursday, April 27
|TBD
|Los Angeles
|TBD
|7 (if necessary)
|Saturday, April 29
|TBD
|Phoenix
|TBD
See the first round schedule for all teams here.
The No. 4 seed Suns clinched a Playoff spot by beating the San Antonio Spurs 115-94 last Tuesday. Phoenix then defeated the Denver Nuggets before losing the final two regular season games to the L.A. Lakers and Clippers, respectively.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.