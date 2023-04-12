Phoenix Suns’ first round playoffs schedule released

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Wednesday, the NBA announced the full schedule for the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round. The Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers beginning this Sunday at 5 p.m. PDT with other games as follows:

Game Date Time Game Location TV 1 Sunday, April 16 5 p.m. PDT Phoenix Bally Sports Arizona / TNT 2 Tuesday, April 18 7 p.m. PDT Phoenix Bally Sports Arizona / TNT 3 Thursday, April 20 7:30 p.m. PDT Los Angeles Bally Sports Arizona / NBA TV 4 Saturday, April 22 12:30 p.m. PDT Los Angeles Bally Sports Arizona / TNT 5 (if necessary) Tuesday, April 25 TBD Phoenix TBD 6 (if necessary) Thursday, April 27 TBD Los Angeles TBD 7 (if necessary) Saturday, April 29 TBD Phoenix TBD

See the first round schedule for all teams here.

The No. 4 seed Suns clinched a Playoff spot by beating the San Antonio Spurs 115-94 last Tuesday. Phoenix then defeated the Denver Nuggets before losing the final two regular season games to the L.A. Lakers and Clippers, respectively.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.