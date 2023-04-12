110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix area non-profit collecting sock donations

Bombas supported Cloud Covered Streets this week with a huge donation of socks for unhoused in our community.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix area non-profit is collecting socks to help look after people living on the streets.

Cloud Covered Streets in Phoenix just got a 10,000-pair donation of socks from clothing brand Bombas! The non-profit helps bring some extra love to those who need it in our community, offering haircuts, showers, food and clothes. Its mission, stated on its About page, is to “provide hope, compassion, kindness, connection, and essential supplies to those experiencing homelessness” in Phoenix and Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting volunteers to fulfill roles with registration, laundry, handing out supplies, haircuts, and just folks willing to listen to others tell their stories. Click here for more information.

In the past, Bombas has sent underwear, shirts, and much more to Cloud Covered Streets and other nonprofits. Since its founding in 2013, Bombas has donated 75 million items across the U.S. to organizations supporting the unhoused. The clothing company has a variety of items available for purchase here, from socks to shirts to bras and more! The company’s mission is to come alongside and support transitional living facilities, street outreach teams, rehab centers, Title 1 Schools, medical professionals, and overnight shelters for the community.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

