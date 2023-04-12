110 ° Day Contest
Pat’s Run honors legacy of Pat Tillman, raises money for military scholarships

19th Annual Pat's Run
The event is in honor of Pat Tillman.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The 19th annual Pat’s Run will be back on the streets in Tempe on Saturday, April 15. The event is in honor of Pat Tillman, a star Arizona State University linebacker and Arizona Cardinals defensive player who tragically died in 2004 while serving in Afghanistan.

The 4.2-mile run/walk will take runners around Tempe and end at Sun Devil Stadium, finishing at the 42-yard line. Former Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will kick off the run bright and early. Wheelchair participants begin at 7 a.m., and the run/walk begins at 7:05 a.m. The kid’s .42 mile run begins shortly after at 10 a.m.

Funds raised from Pat’s Run will be donated to the Pat Tillman Foundation to benefit the Tillman Scholar Program, which helps military service members, veterans, and spouses carry on Pat’s legacy of service beyond self, empowering the next generation of leaders.

Arizona’s Family will be at Pat’s Run for live coverage on Saturday starting at 6 a.m. For more information or to register for Pat’s Run, click here.

