Navajo Nation to receive federal aid for severe flood damage

Right now, the only option is to stay put or drive 40 miles out of the way to get around the waters. But a solution is already in the works.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is set to receive federal emergency aid to help repair damage caused by severe flooding during a series of storms earlier this year.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday granted a disaster declaration for the largest Native American reservation in the U.S., which extends across Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico. Biden said storms on Jan. 14-17 had affected many Navajo communities.

The funds will help with emergency repairs and may also be used for other mitigation efforts. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will coordinate the recovery operations in the affected areas, according to a statement from the White House.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

