Maricopa County Fair back in Phoenix this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Fair is back in Phoenix this week at the fairgrounds, bringing all kinds of activities and fun along with it.

Starting Wednesday and lasting through Sunday, there’s plenty to do, see, eat, and drink at the fair. General admission is $10 and includes a program and raffle ticket, with kids 7 and under getting in for free. Parking costs $12, and the fair hours on Wednesday and Thursday are from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. On Friday, from 10 a.m. until 12 a.m., on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 12 a.m., and on Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

There’s a full list of entertainment throughout the upcoming days as well, featuring A Shark Encounter, Roberto the Magnificient, a Monster Truck show, the Maricopa County 4-H cloggers, and even a hypnotist! Click here for the full schedule.

Check out the video above to see reporter Ian Schwartz getting friendly with a scaly guest to the fair on Good Morning, Arizona.

