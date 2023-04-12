LIVE: Gov. Hobbs delivers remarks on her first 100 days in office

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs is delivering remarks on her accomplishments during her first 100 days in office and goals for the remainder of her term.

Hobbs is expected to be alongside Lt. Gov. Monica Antone from the Gila River Indian Community. Joan Serviss, the Arizona Department of Housing Director, and Mesa Mayor John Giles are also featured guests.

“A look at the first 100 days shows that we hit the ground running,” said Hobbs in a news release. “I’m excited to highlight our accomplishments and share with Arizonans that this is just the beginning.”

Watch the news conference at 10 a.m. in the above live player. Check back for updates.

