110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

LIVE: Gov. Hobbs delivers remarks on her first 100 days in office

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs is delivering remarks on her accomplishments during her first 100 days in office and goals for the remainder of her term.

Hobbs is expected to be alongside Lt. Gov. Monica Antone from the Gila River Indian Community. Joan Serviss, the Arizona Department of Housing Director, and Mesa Mayor John Giles are also featured guests.

“A look at the first 100 days shows that we hit the ground running,” said Hobbs in a news release. “I’m excited to highlight our accomplishments and share with Arizonans that this is just the beginning.”

Watch the news conference at 10 a.m. in the above live player. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
The church was built in the mid-1940s.
Run-down Phoenix church to become apartments, despite opposition from community
More pests are out and about as the weather warms up.
Bug Hot Zones: Some Phoenix-area neighborhoods are seeing more pests than others

Latest News

All 60 members of the House must now decide whether Harris will face any punishment for her...
Arizona House Ethics Committee releases report regarding Rep. Liz Harris violations
Rep. Liz Harris found in violation of House rules
Arizona Attorney General says abortion pill still available
Mayes said the fight isn’t over, and the case is likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Arizona attorney general says abortion pill still available despite Texas ruling