Hunkapi Farms earns grant for program to help first responders’ families

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Hunkapi Programs, a type of therapy using horses, has received a grant from Bridges to Hope, the philanthropy branch of Discount Tire. The grant will help Hunkapi Programs build out its week-long camps for children of first responders.

The farm has been helping children whose parents need a little extra support, given their careers. “It is widely understood that first responders are at a greater risk of PTSD because of the nature of their work,” Terra Schaad, founder of Hunkapi Programs, said. “While interacting with these local heroes, it became clear that their children would also benefit from the support services Hunkapi provides.”

The farm offers therapeutic riding opportunities, team building for companies, programs for emotional regulation, and much more. This specific program will offer four one-week camps focused on life skills and emotional regulation four times a year. Each week will enroll 10 to 15 children, totaling approximately 200 children served each year. For more information on registration, click here.

